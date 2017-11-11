SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup.
RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates
Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown.
SCORING PLAYS:
RELATED:
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.