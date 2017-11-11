SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup.

RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown.

SCORING PLAYS:

QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)