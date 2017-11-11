SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup.

Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown.

SCORING PLAYS:

  • QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK)

