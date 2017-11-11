SCORE UPDATE: LSU 33, Arkansas 10 - Final

No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup.
Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown.
The Tigers dominated the first quarter but seem to have dropped momentum in the second quarter. The game went into halftime tied at 7-7.
LSU asserted themselves to begin second-half. The Tigers drove 75 yards for Derrius Guice' touchdown run from short range. LSU took a 13-7 lead with 11:13 left in the 3rd quarter after missing the extra point.
Later in the 3rd, Guice ran for another touchdown, this time for 33 yards. Kicker Connor Culp, however, recorded his second missed extra-point of the game.
SCORING PLAYS:
