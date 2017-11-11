La. governor, law enforcement agencies send Veterans' Day messages to armed forces

On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services.

God bless our veterans, the United States of America and the great state of Louisiana. #lagov pic.twitter.com/VWbhGKIUSk — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 11, 2017

Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on their social media pages honoring the military on Veterans' Day.

"On this Veterans Day, LSP honors all the men and women who have served our country in uniform," state police say in the post. "We celebrate veterans from generations past, and we thank our future veterans still serving at home and abroad."

Baton Rouge is holding its second annual Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 12 beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the U.S.S. Kidd Museum, located at 305 S River Rd. in downtown. The parade is being put on by the Capital Area Veterans Association.

