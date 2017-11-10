Second annual Veterans Day parade to be held Sunday in downtown

The Capital Area Veterans Association is holding Baton Rouge's second annual Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 12.

The parade will start at the U.S.S. Kidd Museum, located at 305 S River Rd. in downtown. The parade begins at 2 p.m.

The day before the parade, members from the association will be cleaning the outside area near the U.S.S. Kidd. Volunteers are welcome from 12 to 2 p.m.

After the parade, the U.S. Marines will be collecting toys for the Toys for Tots program. Parade goers can bring new, unwrapped toys to donate. Collection will be held at the U.S.S. Kidd Museum. There will also be a collection of non-perishable, canned goods for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Another group, called It Takes a Village, will be collecting clothing at the event for those in need. The following items can be donated:

Blankets

Coats/jackets

Gloves

New longjohns

New socks

New underwear

Scarves

Sleeping bags

Stocking caps

Sweaters

For more information about the Capital Area Veterans Association, visit their Facebook page.

