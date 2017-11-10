Four indicted for shooting following argument on highway in Gonzales

Four people have been indicted for an incident in which shots were fired after an argument on a highway in Gonzales in Nov. 2017.

On Feb. 6 an Ascension Parish grand jury indicted both Terraz White, 18, of Gonzales, and Moses White, 26, of Laplace, on five counts of attempted murder. Both men were originally arrested on Nov. 10 on charges of illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

The grand jury also indicted both Osceo Biggs, 24 of Convent, and Nathanial Leblanc, 19, of Convent, on the charged of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. Both men were originally arrested on Nov. 10 on the charge of illegal use of a weapon.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, November 10, officers were called out to Popingos on Highway 44 in relation to an argument in the parking lot. They say the occupants of two vehicles, a green Lexus and a black Chrysler, were arguing with each other while inside their vehicles. Employees called police worried a fight would break out. Both vehicles then left the scene.

The vehicles headed southbound on Highway 44, officials say, when at least one of the four men in the Chrysler fired five shots at the Lexus after it tried to cut them off. A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, who was on his way home, reportedly saw the incident happen and performed a felony takedown on the Chrysler.

