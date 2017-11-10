Four arrested after argument led to shots fired on highway in Gonzales

Four people have been arrested after an argument led to shots being fired on a highway in Gonzales.

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say around 1 p.m. on Friday, November 10, officers were called out to Popingos on Highway 44 in relation to an argument in the parking lot. They say the occupants of two vehicles, a green Lexus and a black Chrysler, were arguing with each other while inside their vehicles. Employees called police worried a fight would break out. Both vehicles then left the scene.

The vehicles headed southbound on Highway 44, officials say, when at least one of the four men in the Chrysler fired five shots at the Lexus after it tried to cut them off. A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, who was on his way home, reportedly saw the incident happen and performed a felony takedown on the Chrysler.

The four males in the Chrysler were arrested. They are charged with the following:

Osceo Biggs, 24, of Convent: illegal use of a weapon

Nathanial Leblanc, 19, of Convent: illegal use of a weapon

Moses White, 26, of Laplace: illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm

Terraz White, 18, of Gonzales: illegal of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm

Officials do not believe anyone in the Lexus was hit, but area hospitals have been notified to contact the Gonzales Police Department if anyone comes in with a gunshot wound. A search is underway for the green Lexus.

