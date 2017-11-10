All clear given at Belle of Baton Rouge after carbon dioxide lea - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

All clear given at Belle of Baton Rouge after carbon dioxide leak in mechanical room

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters have given the all clear in the mechanical room of the Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat casino after a maintenance worker became ill during a carbon dioxide leak.

The call first came in around 12:30 p.m. when crews thought a female worker became ill from inhaling cleaning supplies. They then realized it was a carbon dioxide leak. The worker was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Monte said the worker was alert and able to speak to emergency medical personnel.  

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said the leak was contained to the maintenance area in the bottom of the riverboat. Public and gaming areas of the boat were not affected by the leak. 

Crews fixed the leak just before 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the leak came from carbon dioxide tanks that are used for the casino's fire suppression system. 

