LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB) Tiger Stadium (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU campus festivities start bright and early Saturday morning leading up to the Tigers 11 a.m. kickoff against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Saturday, Nov. 11 Times of Interest:
6 a.m.All Parking Lots – reserved and free – open on LSU campus 
7:00  Tiger One Village open (front of PMAC)
7:30  Cowboy Mouth performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
8:00  LSU SportShop opens
8:00  LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
8:50  LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
9:00  CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from PMAC ramps 
9:00  All gates to Tiger Stadium open, Club level, Suites and Skyline Cub open, General seating and student gates open 
         LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
9:00  LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village 
9:00  L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
9:10  Band comes down “Victory Hill”
10:30 LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium  
10:36 Team LSU Recognition 
10:39 Guest Captains Presentation with Wounded Warrior Project  
10:43 LSU Salutes
10:46 Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
10:50 Alma Mater and National Anthem with F-15 Flyover
10:56 LSU Intro Video 
10:57 Team Captains out of locker room 
10:58 LSU takes the field
10:59 Coin toss at midfield
10:59 Arkansas takes the field  
11:02 Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN     
                
On Field Presentations
1st Quarter:                           
LSU Baseball College World Series Presentation 
MLB World Series Champions Alex Bregman and Will Harris Presentation 
                                                 
1st/2nd Quarter Break:      
Sylvia Fowles Jersey Retirement Presentation 
LSU Women’s Basketball Final Fours Reunion 
                                                
2nd Quarter:                         
LSU Women’s College World Series Presentation 
ROTC Cadet Recognition  

Halftime:
LSU 3.0 grade point average student-athlete Presentation 

