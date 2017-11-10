LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

The LSU campus festivities start bright and early Saturday morning leading up to the Tigers 11 a.m. kickoff against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Saturday, Nov. 11 Times of Interest:

6 a.m.All Parking Lots – reserved and free – open on LSU campus

7:00 Tiger One Village open (front of PMAC)

7:30 Cowboy Mouth performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

8:00 LSU SportShop opens

8:00 LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

8:50 LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

9:00 CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from PMAC ramps

9:00 All gates to Tiger Stadium open, Club level, Suites and Skyline Cub open, General seating and student gates open

LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

9:00 LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village

9:00 L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

9:10 Band comes down “Victory Hill”

10:30 LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

10:36 Team LSU Recognition

10:39 Guest Captains Presentation with Wounded Warrior Project

10:43 LSU Salutes

10:46 Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

10:50 Alma Mater and National Anthem with F-15 Flyover

10:56 LSU Intro Video

10:57 Team Captains out of locker room

10:58 LSU takes the field

10:59 Coin toss at midfield

10:59 Arkansas takes the field

11:02 Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN



On Field Presentations

1st Quarter:

LSU Baseball College World Series Presentation

MLB World Series Champions Alex Bregman and Will Harris Presentation



1st/2nd Quarter Break:

Sylvia Fowles Jersey Retirement Presentation

LSU Women’s Basketball Final Fours Reunion



2nd Quarter:

LSU Women’s College World Series Presentation

ROTC Cadet Recognition

Halftime:

LSU 3.0 grade point average student-athlete Presentation

