Payroll fraud allegations inside BRPD; 4 officers placed on leave

Four members of the Baton Rouge police department have been placed on paid administrative leave while they are being investigated for possible payroll fraud, two sources close to the case said Friday.

The accused include at least two BRPD sergeants and one who holds the high-ranking title of lieutenant, one source said. The investigation has been underway for several weeks.

In some cases, the officers were believed to have been at home while they claimed on their timesheets that they were working, one source said.

“Some of these are serious cases involving a large number of hours,” the source said. “We could have officers being arrested because of this.”

BRPD spokesman Sergeant L’Jean Mckneely would not provide specific details early Friday afternoon and did not release the names of the lawmen.

“The investigation is ongoing and we aren't at liberty to discuss specifics because we aren't sure if policy violations have occurred,” Mckneely said. “If policy violations did occur, we will discuss them at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mckneely said a total of nine officers across BRPD are currently on paid administrative leave for various reasons. He would not confirm how many of those officers are tied to the current payroll probe.

Friday’s news of alleged trouble within BRPD comes on the heels of three Louisiana State troopers being placed on paid leave last Monday because of allegations they were at home for multiple hours while being paid.

The State Police allegations were brought by a seven-month undercover investigation by reporter Lee Zurik. His series of reports, that started Wednesday, are being broadcast on WAFB-TV and other Raycom Media television stations in Louisiana.

