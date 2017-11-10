Payroll fraud allegations inside BRPD; 4 officers placed on leav - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Payroll fraud allegations inside BRPD; 4 officers placed on leave

By Robb Hays, News Director
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Four members of the Baton Rouge police department have been placed on paid administrative leave while they are being investigated for possible payroll fraud, two sources close to the case said Friday. 

The accused include at least two BRPD sergeants and one who holds the high-ranking title of lieutenant, one source said. The investigation has been underway for several weeks. 

In some cases, the officers were believed to have been at home while they claimed on their timesheets that they were working, one source said.

“Some of these are serious cases involving a large number of hours,” the source said. “We could have officers being arrested because of this.” 

BRPD spokesman Sergeant L’Jean Mckneely would not provide specific details early Friday afternoon and did not release the names of the lawmen.

“The investigation is ongoing and we aren't at liberty to discuss specifics because we aren't sure if policy violations have occurred,” Mckneely said. “If policy violations did occur, we will discuss them at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mckneely said a total of nine officers across BRPD are currently on paid administrative leave for various reasons. He would not confirm how many of those officers are tied to the current payroll probe.

Friday’s news of alleged trouble within BRPD comes on the heels of three Louisiana State troopers being placed on paid leave last Monday because of allegations they were at home for multiple hours while being paid.

RELATED: Undercover video shows more La. troopers allegedly milking time clock

The State Police allegations were brought by a seven-month undercover investigation by reporter Lee Zurik. His series of reports, that started Wednesday, are being broadcast on WAFB-TV and other Raycom Media television stations in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

    SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

    (SourceL LSUSports.net)(SourceL LSUSports.net)

    No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...

    More >>

    No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...

    More >>

  • La. governor, law enforcement agencies send Veterans' Day messages to armed forces

    La. governor, law enforcement agencies send Veterans' Day messages to armed forces

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services. RELATED: Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on the...

    More >>

    On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services. RELATED: Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on the...

    More >>

  • No. 24 LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

    No. 24 LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:01 PM EST2017-11-11 17:01:57 GMT

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly