Will Wade and the Tigers get the 2017 season off to a winning start

The Will Wade era at LSU got off to a winning start as the Tigers beat Alcorn State, 99-59.

Freshman Tremont Waters led the scoring for the Tigers with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting with Doup Reath, Brandon Sampson, and Wayde Sims also scoring in the double figures.

The Tigers finished the 2016-2017 season with a 10-21 overall record and 2-16 in conference play, leading to the dismissal of head coach Johnny Jones.

Wade quickly hit the road recruiting at LSU adding several new faces to the 2017 Tiger basketball team.

The 2017 recruiting class consists of Tremont Waters (PG), Brandon Rachal (G), Galen Alexander (F) and Mayan Kiir (F).

The team also has three transfers: Randy Onwuasor (G/Southern Utah), Jeremy Combs (F/North Texas) and Daryl Edwards (G/Northwest Florida State).

Duop Reath will be counted on heavily this season for the Tigers. The senior forward scored 12 points per game and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest last season.

Also returning from last year's squad for the Tigers: Brandon Sampson (11.6 ppg), Skylar Mays (8.3 ppg), Wayde Sims (6.5 ppg) and Aaron Epps (6.2 ppg).

The Braves are led by Senior forward Reginal Johnson. He is the only Preseason Player of the Year in the country, of all Division I conferences, to not start a game in 2016-17.

He led the team in scoring last year with 15.6 points per game and was named to the HBCU All-America Second-Team. He's scored in double-figures in 30 of the last 31 games.



Sophomore forward Yalen Reed was tabbed the SWAC Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Reed shot .558 from the field last season and started in seven games and added 18 blocks.

Tipoff between the Tigers and Braves in the PMAC is set from 7 p.m..

