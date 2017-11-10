Three Livingston Parish waterways to be cleaned of debris

Officials in Livingston Parish voted to spend more than $350,000 on cleaning three waterways, states a report from The Advocate.

The vote was held during Thursday night’s council meeting. The waterways selected include the Tickfaw River, Natalbany River and West Colyell Creek. Those waterways also funnel water to drainage ditches and smaller canals.

RELATED: Authorities warn of potential hazards in closed waterways

The money comes from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.