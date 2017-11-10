Southern at Texas Southern: By the Numbers

Southern is looking to win their sixth game in a row Saturday night against Texas Southern.

The Jags (6-3, 4-1) are one game back of Grambling State in the SWAC West, with the Bayou Classic just two weeks away in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Before the Jags face the Grambling Tigers, they will need to take care of another Tiger in Houston, TX.

Texas Southern (1-7, 1-4) ended their winless season last weekend with a victory against Miss. Valley State.

Texas Southern Wins: Miss. Valley State (38-21)

Texas Southern Losses: Florida A&M (7-29), HBU(17-24), Alabama A&M (13-30), Alcorn State (17-24), Kennesaw State (3-48), Alabama State (16-23), Grambling (24-50)

Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU TSU First Downs 164 126 Rushing Attempts 336 263 Rushing Yards 1410 916 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.2 3.5 Rushing Yards/Game 156.7 114.5 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 161-290-10 109-230-8 Passing Yards 1906 1266 Avg/Pass 6.6 5.5 Passing Yards/Game 211.8 158.2 Total Offense/Game 368.4 272.8 Points/Game 27.4 16.9

DEFENSE SU TSU First Downs Allowed 170 160 Rushing Yards Allowed 1576 1328 Passing Yards Allowed 1812 2022 Total Yards Allowed 3388 3350 Total Yards Allowed/Game 376.4 418.8 Turnovers 21 11 Sacks 19 13 Points Allowed/Game 29.8 31.1

Kickoff: 5 p.m. BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston

PREDICTION: Southern 42, Texas Southern 24

