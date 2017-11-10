Southern at Texas Southern: By the Numbers

Southern is looking to win their sixth game in a row Saturday night against Texas Southern.
The Jags (6-3, 4-1) are one game back of Grambling State in the SWAC West, with the Bayou Classic just two weeks away in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
Before the Jags face the Grambling Tigers, they will need to take care of another Tiger in Houston, TX.
Texas Southern (1-7, 1-4) ended their winless season last weekend with a victory against Miss. Valley State.
RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings
Texas Southern Wins: Miss. Valley State (38-21)
Texas Southern Losses: Florida A&M (7-29), HBU(17-24), Alabama A&M (13-30), Alcorn State (17-24), Kennesaw State (3-48), Alabama State (16-23), Grambling (24-50)
Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|TSU
|First Downs
|164
|126
|Rushing Attempts
|336
|263
|Rushing Yards
|1410
|916
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.2
|3.5
|Rushing Yards/Game
|156.7
|114.5
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|161-290-10
|109-230-8
|Passing Yards
|1906
|1266
|Avg/Pass
|6.6
|5.5
|Passing Yards/Game
|211.8
|158.2
|Total Offense/Game
|368.4
|272.8
|Points/Game
|27.4
|16.9
|DEFENSE
|SU
|TSU
|First Downs Allowed
|170
|160
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1576
|1328
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1812
|2022
|Total Yards Allowed
|3388
|3350
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|376.4
|418.8
|Turnovers
|21
|11
|Sacks
|19
|13
|Points Allowed/Game
|29.8
|31.1
Kickoff: 5 p.m. BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston
PREDICTION: Southern 42, Texas Southern 24
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.