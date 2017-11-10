Big Fish: Martello Castle makes every angler feel like royalty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Big Fish: Martello Castle makes every angler feel like royalty

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) -

Martello Castle, a well known historic fort near New Orleans, is now in ruins but the fishing there is as epic as its history. 

There is nothing secret about the castle, located where Lake Borgne meets the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet. It is a well-known location both historically and for fishing. This one time guardian to New Orleans protected the city for many years with its only defeat being Hurricane Katrina.

Now just a pile of rubble, the old fort has become home to a huge population of fish, especially speckled trout. This area is producing a lot of fish in an area large enough number for many anglers. Captain CT Williams says this weekend should be one of the best weekends to fish this fall!

Captain CT Williams and his fishing buddy Captain Mike Gallo of Angling Adventures of Louisiana, fished a bulkhead wall on the lakeside of the area and caught much fish. However, he says anglers were catching fish by fishing all over the Martello Castle area. But be prepared to work for your catch because the fish here fight as hard as the soldiers who made it famous!

Captain CT Williams has more hot spots, tackle tips and how to’s on The BIGFISH TV show, which airs every Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. right here on WAFB Channel 9. 

