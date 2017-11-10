LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
The Tigers are back home after a hard fought battle against No. 2 Alabama.

LSU plays two of its last three games in Tiger Stadium beginning with the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday morning.

The Tigers enter the game with a 6-3 record and are 3-2 in the SEC.

The Razorbacks, winners of two in a row, are 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC this season.

Arkansas Wins:
Florida A&M (49-7), New Mexico State (42-24), Ole Miss (38-37) and Coastal Carolina (39-38)

Arkansas Losses:
TCU (28-7), Texas A&M (50-43), South Carolina (48-22), Alabama (41-9) and Auburn (52-20)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Razorbacks, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU ARK
First Downs 174 190
Rushing Attempts 383 363
Rushing Yards 1881 1644
Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 4.5
Rushing Yards/Game 209.0 182.7
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 118-205-4 150-259-7
Passing Yards 1767 1852
Avg/Pass 8.6 7.2
Passing Yards/Game 196.3 205.8
Total Offense/Game 405.3 388.4
Points/Game 25.4 29.9

DEFENSE LSU ARK
First Downs Allowed 151 182
Rushing Yards Allowed 1282 1712
Passing Yards Allowed 1571 2088
Total Yards Allowed 2853 3800
Total Yards Allowed/Game 317.0 422.2
Turnovers 11 13
Sacks 30 12
Points Allowed/Game 20.4 36.1

OFFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:
Devwah Whaley: 92 carries, 428 yards, 4.7 average and 4 touchdowns
David Williams: 85 carries, 425 yards, 5.0 average and 5 touchdowns
Cole Kelley: 84 of 141 passing for 1002 yards, 3 interceptions and 8 touchdowns  
Austin Allen: 66 of 117 passing for 850 yards, 4 interceptions and 8 touchdowns
Jonathan Nance: 33 receptions, 497 yards, 15.1 average and 5 touchdowns  
Deon Stewart: 24 receptions, 279 yards, 11.6 average and 3 touchdowns          

DEFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:
De'on Harris: 81 total tackles, 7 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry
Dre Greenlaw: 73 total tackles, 2 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries     
Santos Ramirez: 51 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery 
Kamren Curl: 34 total tackles, 6 pass breakups 

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Tiger Stadium
Television: ESPN

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Arkansas 13

