LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers

The Tigers are back home after a hard fought battle against No. 2 Alabama.

LSU plays two of its last three games in Tiger Stadium beginning with the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday morning.

The Tigers enter the game with a 6-3 record and are 3-2 in the SEC.

The Razorbacks, winners of two in a row, are 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC this season.

Arkansas Wins:

Florida A&M (49-7), New Mexico State (42-24), Ole Miss (38-37) and Coastal Carolina (39-38)

Arkansas Losses:

TCU (28-7), Texas A&M (50-43), South Carolina (48-22), Alabama (41-9) and Auburn (52-20)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Razorbacks, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU ARK First Downs 174 190 Rushing Attempts 383 363 Rushing Yards 1881 1644 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 4.5 Rushing Yards/Game 209.0 182.7 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 118-205-4 150-259-7 Passing Yards 1767 1852 Avg/Pass 8.6 7.2 Passing Yards/Game 196.3 205.8 Total Offense/Game 405.3 388.4 Points/Game 25.4 29.9

DEFENSE LSU ARK First Downs Allowed 151 182 Rushing Yards Allowed 1282 1712 Passing Yards Allowed 1571 2088 Total Yards Allowed 2853 3800 Total Yards Allowed/Game 317.0 422.2 Turnovers 11 13 Sacks 30 12 Points Allowed/Game 20.4 36.1

OFFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:

Devwah Whaley: 92 carries, 428 yards, 4.7 average and 4 touchdowns

David Williams: 85 carries, 425 yards, 5.0 average and 5 touchdowns

Cole Kelley: 84 of 141 passing for 1002 yards, 3 interceptions and 8 touchdowns

Austin Allen: 66 of 117 passing for 850 yards, 4 interceptions and 8 touchdowns

Jonathan Nance: 33 receptions, 497 yards, 15.1 average and 5 touchdowns

Deon Stewart: 24 receptions, 279 yards, 11.6 average and 3 touchdowns

DEFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:

De'on Harris: 81 total tackles, 7 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry

Dre Greenlaw: 73 total tackles, 2 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries

Santos Ramirez: 51 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery

Kamren Curl: 34 total tackles, 6 pass breakups

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Tiger Stadium

Television: ESPN

PREDICTION: LSU 31, Arkansas 13

