LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers

The Tigers are back home after a hard fought battle against No. 2 Alabama.
LSU plays two of its last three games in Tiger Stadium beginning with the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday morning.
The Tigers enter the game with a 6-3 record and are 3-2 in the SEC.
The Razorbacks, winners of two in a row, are 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC this season.
Arkansas Wins:
Florida A&M (49-7), New Mexico State (42-24), Ole Miss (38-37) and Coastal Carolina (39-38)
Arkansas Losses:
TCU (28-7), Texas A&M (50-43), South Carolina (48-22), Alabama (41-9) and Auburn (52-20)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Razorbacks, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|ARK
|First Downs
|174
|190
|Rushing Attempts
|383
|363
|Rushing Yards
|1881
|1644
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.9
|4.5
|Rushing Yards/Game
|209.0
|182.7
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|118-205-4
|150-259-7
|Passing Yards
|1767
|1852
|Avg/Pass
|8.6
|7.2
|Passing Yards/Game
|196.3
|205.8
|Total Offense/Game
|405.3
|388.4
|Points/Game
|25.4
|29.9
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|ARK
|First Downs Allowed
|151
|182
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1282
|1712
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1571
|2088
|Total Yards Allowed
|2853
|3800
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|317.0
|422.2
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Sacks
|30
|12
|Points Allowed/Game
|20.4
|36.1
OFFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:
Devwah Whaley: 92 carries, 428 yards, 4.7 average and 4 touchdowns
David Williams: 85 carries, 425 yards, 5.0 average and 5 touchdowns
Cole Kelley: 84 of 141 passing for 1002 yards, 3 interceptions and 8 touchdowns
Austin Allen: 66 of 117 passing for 850 yards, 4 interceptions and 8 touchdowns
Jonathan Nance: 33 receptions, 497 yards, 15.1 average and 5 touchdowns
Deon Stewart: 24 receptions, 279 yards, 11.6 average and 3 touchdowns
DEFENSIVE STARS FOR THE RAZORBACKS:
De'on Harris: 81 total tackles, 7 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry
Dre Greenlaw: 73 total tackles, 2 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries
Santos Ramirez: 51 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery
Kamren Curl: 34 total tackles, 6 pass breakups
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Tiger Stadium
Television: ESPN
PREDICTION: LSU 31, Arkansas 13
