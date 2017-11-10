Dedication ceremony held for Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park

Martello Castle, a well known historic fort in Lake Borgne near New Orleans, may be in ruins now, but the fishing there is as epic as its history.More >>
Martello Castle, a well known historic fort in Lake Borgne near New Orleans, may be in ruins now, but the fishing there is as epic as its history.More >>
A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held for the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Friday.More >>
A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held for the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Friday.More >>
Rapper Master P will be in Shreveport to announce a new professional basketball team coming to Shreveport.More >>
Rapper Master P will be in Shreveport to announce a new professional basketball team coming to Shreveport.More >>
A fundraiser is being held for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016.More >>
A fundraiser is being held for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 10.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 10.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died.More >>
A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.More >>
Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.More >>