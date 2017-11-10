Dedication ceremony held for Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held for the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Friday.

The grounds of the Old Arsenal Museum was designated as the new memorial park.

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) said the park is the first on state property to recognize the hundreds of thousands of people from Louisiana who have served, been wounded, or been killed while serving in the US military.

The event included the official ribbon-cutting and dedication of the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park, posting of the colors by USGC District Eight Color Guard, and performances by the 156th United States Army Band from Bossier City.

"Today we cut the ribbon and tomorrow we begin the work to decide how we formulate this park over many years to honor our veterans and I'm excited about that opportunity," said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "I think it will give every organization an opportunity to come up with their own ideas and their own thoughts and ways to honor our veterans."

Gov. John Bel Edwards, LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome were also among those who attended the event.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.