Attorneys host flag-raising ceremony for veterans; donate money to help some in need

A flag-raising ceremony will be held Friday to honor veterans and commemorate the money raised to help many of them.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys held a fundraiser to support the Fisher House Foundation.

The donated money will be presented during the flag-raising ceremony.

It will be held at the Gordon McKernan office at noon. The office is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The company hoped to raise $50,000 and will match the first $25,000 raised.

Contributions will help veterans have peace of mind and a roof over their heads while dealing with unforeseen situations.

