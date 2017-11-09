EBR Sheriff issues letter to dispel rumors about Nick Tullier's insurance problems

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has issued a statement to dispel rumors about Deputy Nick Tullier’s recovery and insurance problems. Nick’s father, James Tullier, has posted several times about the family’s frustration with the insurance company in the Facebook group, Nick Tullier Strong.

Tullier was one of six officers shot during a police ambush on Airline Highway on July 17, 2016. He was hospitalized from July 17, 2016, until October 9, 2017. He is no longer in need of intensive medical care and is currently at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Galveston, Texas.

Earlier this week, the wife of a Houston police officer, who was shot and paralyzed earlier this year, found a house for the Tulliers to stay in while Nick continues his treatment. A local contractor is donating his company's services to make the house handicap accessible.

“First and foremost, as an agency, we are doing everything we are legally able to in order to support Nick financially in his recovery,” Gautreaux said in a written statement.

