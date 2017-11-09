Sunshine and Fall-like temps expected for much of next week

As promised, the early morning rains were out of the way before sunrise Thursday and it was a dry commute for just about everybody to start the day. However, Jay admits he missed on the cloud cover for the day, as it was far more persistent throughout the day than expected. As a result of the clouds, highs barely made it to 60° for the Capital City rather than the mid 60s that Jay had anticipated.

Those pesky clouds will be thinning out into the evening and by Thursday night, the skies will be clear across the WAFB region. The dry (low humidity) continental air mass now in place will allow temperatures to steadily fall through the night, dipping into the mid to upper 40s for much of the WAFB area by Friday’s sunrise. Friday’s forecast calls for blue skies and sunshine all day long with highs getting up to around 70° or so by the mid-afternoon.

The weekend forecast is pretty a good one too. Plan for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and only a slight chance of rain on Sunday afternoon. Saturday morning starts out in the mid 40s with an afternoon high in the low to mid 70s. Those are nice autumn temperatures for the day, but the faithful LSU Tiger fans still aren’t going to be very pleased given that 11 a.m. kickoff in Death Valley against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Such are the inconveniences of life when it comes to TV schedules and the SEC?

The Jaguar Nation heads to Houston for a SWAC contest against Texas Southern and the weather should be cooperative there for a 5 p.m. kickoff under partly cloudy skies.

Look for partly cloudy skies becoming a sun/cloud mix on Sunday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers as our next front works through the lower Mississippi Valley. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 50s for the Red Stick with an afternoon high in the low 70s. Obviously, this Sunday front will not be a very energetic front based on the low rain chances, and it’s not going to produce nearly the kind of temperature change that we experienced during the last 24 to 36 hours. In addition, even where it does rain on Sunday, totals will be very modest, at best.

The WAFB First Alert Forecast for Monday through Thursday of next week calls for mild fall-like weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s for all four days. The outlook calls for plenty of sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its final advisory on Rina Thursday morning, noting it had lost its tropical characteristics, although still producing estimated sustained winds of 45 mph. Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet for the time being. Remember, there are still three weeks left in the official 2017 Hurricane Season, which ends on the last day of November.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.