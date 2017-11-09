Greensburg Bridge in St. Helena Parish reopening after historic flood

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, November 9 that the Beaver Creek (LA 10) Bridge, known as the Greensburg Bridge, which had to be completely rebuilt after the August 2016 flooding, will be reopened to traffic by rush hour on Friday, November 10.

The $2.1 million project to rebuild the Greensburg Bridge began in March of 2017. Work to demolish the damaged bridge was performed by River Road Construction, Inc. and began in December of 2016. DOTD says the most significant damage was to the pile embedment, which serves to transfer loads to the subsurface of the bridge, making a main corridor in St. Helena Parish impassable.

The bridge was deemed unsafe due to this damage. The new bridge is wider and has a 40-plus year lifespan, DOTD says.

"This new bridge is great news for those who travel LA 10 and is a continued sign of our state's recovery from the August 2016 flood that devastated so much of this area. I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved to reach this point and I remain committed to maximizing every bit of recovery and infrastructure funding to move Louisiana in the right direction," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

“I appreciate the public’s patience as we built this new structure. There were talks early in the process of building a temporary bridge. However, the decision to build a new bridge, that doesn’t have weight restrictions will be beneficial in the long run," said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D.

“I’m very proud of this $2 million project. This has been a real inconvenience for the people of St. Helena. Hopefully, this new structure will last a long time and be of great use to area travelers," said Representative Robby Carter.

