Former correctional officer arrested in sexual misconduct case

A former probation and parole officer in Tangipahoa Parish has been arrested for reportedly engaging in sexual conduct with a person under the supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Landry, arrested a former Tangipahoa Parish probation and parole officer on Thursday, November 9.

"Our elected and appointed officials are expected to respect the public's trust and follow the law. My office is dedicated to investigating crimes and bringing to justice those who break the law, especially public servants who abuse their power. I am proud of my LBI agents for their professionalism and dedication to ending public corruption," said Landry.

Shane Chaisson, 39, of Robert, is charged with malfeasance in office. While working as a probation and parole officer, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person under the supervision of the DOC. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail as a fugitive from the LBI. He was later transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

