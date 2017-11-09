Four arrested after making false account to sell cell phones, robbing people at gunpoint

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Geismar.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office officials say Michael Lomas, 22, and Tyrell Jimerson, 22, have both been charged with two counts of armed robbery. They were arrested on Wednesday, November 8.

APSO officials say on Friday, November 3, deputies were called out to the Deck Boulevard area in Geismar in reference to someone being robbed at gunpoint. Deputies began to investigate and discovered the victim was supposed to meet someone in regards to a social media ad about a cell phone for sale. The victim claims two black males approached their vehicle and after giving them the phone, took the victim's phone and cash at gunpoint.

About 20 minutes later, deputies responded to a second armed robbery call that happened on Conner Road in Geismar. Officials say the victim agreed to meet someone to buy a cell phone that was advertised on social media. When the victim arrived, officials say they were approached by two black males who took the cell phone and the victim's cash in the same manner as the first armed robbery.

During the investigation, detectives received anonymous tips suggesting Lomas and Jimerson were in the area at the time of the robberies.

On Wednesday, November 8, detectives, with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, located Jimerson at a motel in Baton Rouge, where he was arrested. Lomas was found on Deck Boulevard and was arrested there.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered Kaitlyn Cox, 21, and Michael Jones, 21, helped set up a fake social media account for the cell phone Lomas and Jimerson were advertising.

Cox and Jones were both arrested on two counts of principal to armed robbery.

Sheriff Wiley wants to remind the public that while some online advertisements are of course legitimate, people should be cautious about meeting strangers about online business and should never meet strangers alone.

