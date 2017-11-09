Investigation into weapons complaint results in couple arrested on several drug charges

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after an investigation into a weapon’s complaint led deputies to a home with drugs and children inside, according to authorities.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Alexis Lopez, 30, and Chelsea Labat, 25, were arrested Monday.

Lt. Col. Ward Webb with APSO said deputies responded to a home on Turo Lane in Gonzales to investigate a report of the illegal use of a weapon. He added deputies found Lopez at the home, who reportedly told them "someone was after him and he had to protect his family."

According to Webb, deputies saw two cars in the driveway with holes in the windshields that were “consistent with bullet holes.” He added they later discovered Labat and two juveniles inside the home. He said they were not hurt.

Officials said drug paraphernalia was also discovered in the home, which led deputies to obtain a search warrant for the home. According to reports, "large quantities" of Xanax, steroids, and marijuana were found. Authorities said meth, syringes, a handgun, and other types of drug paraphernalia were also located.

Lopez was booked on charges of illegal use of weapons, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (10 counts), sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (5 counts), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age (2 counts).

Labat is charged with illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Officials said the couple was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Bond has not been set.

Webb said the two children were placed with a family member.

