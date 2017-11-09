Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Plaquemine

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Plaquemine early Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said it happened on Belleview Drive (LA 75) at Holly Drive around 6 a.m.

According to Payne, the bicyclist was riding in the middle of Belleview Drive when a driver pulling onto the road from Holly Drive hit him.

Payne said the bicyclist is in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Charges have not been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

