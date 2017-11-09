'Baby Buttons,' son of fallen officer, says first words

The wife of one of the police officers killed in an ambush shooting in Baton Rouge in 2016 said their baby son has spoken his first words.

Dechia Gerald, the wife of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Matthew Gerald, captured video of their 7-month-old son, Falyn, also known as “Baby Buttons,” saying his first words.

She shared the video with Kiran Chawla.

She added this is all Falyn has said so far.

