WANTED: Man accused of choking woman after argument

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of choking a woman to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Terrell Brady, 22, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Brady and the woman got into an argument on Monet Drive in Baton Rouge on October 24.

They added the woman began to fear for her life and tried to run from the area.

According to police, Brady grabbed the victim and choked her until she was able to break free and run to a nearby police station.

Brady is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

