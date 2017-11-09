LaMahieu wins another MLB Gold Glove Award

Former LSU standout and current Major League Baseball All-Star DJ LeMahieu has been named the 2017 Gold Glove Award winner at second base.

The award is presented each year to the best defensive player at each position in both the National League and American League.

LeMahieu played in 153 games this season for the Colorado Rockies and committed only eight errors and finished with a sparkling .989 fielding percentage.

The Gold Glove Award is the second of LeMahieu’s career, as he was also the National League recipient at second base in 2014.

LeMahieu played two seasons for the Tigers.

In 2008, as a freshman, he batted .337 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 44 RBI.

The next year, he batted a team leading .350 with 13 doubles, five triples, 43 RBI and 57 runs. LeMahieu was named to the College World Series all-tournament team.

Take 1:17 to watch this highlight video of @DJLeMahieu’s ridiculousness. Thank you and you’re welcome.#ThatsMyDJ ?? pic.twitter.com/yx0Cyi0TPb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.