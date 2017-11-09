Woman suspected of texting and speeding during crash that killed 5-month-old turns herself in to authorities

A woman accused of texting and speeding when she rear-ended a vehicle, resulting in the death of a 5-month-old baby, has been arrested on negligent homicide and other charges, according to police.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported Jessica Cowart, 23, of Denham Springs was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday in connection with the crash that killed Reese Graham.

Investigators reported Cowart and her attorney met with police officers and she turned herself in to them after learning that warrants had been issued for her arrest.

The crash happened on I-12 East in Denham Springs on October 11.

Police said the 2015 GMC Sierra that Cowart was driving slammed into the back of the Hyundai Tuscan that Graham and her mother were in and the impact pushed their SUV into a 2005 Saturn Ion.

Graham was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.

Cowart is charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and reckless operation. Her bond was set at $51,000.

RELATED: Baby dies in I-12 crash that injured 4 others Wednesday night

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.