Sportsline Player of the Week: Scotlandville RB Trenton Charles

It was a picture-perfect senior night for Scotlandville and senior running back Trenton Charles.

The Hornets scored early and often en route to a 50-27 win over district rival Denham Springs. Charles accounted for 15 carriers for 187 yards and two scores in the blowout against one of the area’s toughest defenses in 2017. Charles’ two touchdowns came before the halftime break and the Hornets cruised from there.

Scotlandville, like Parkview, is eyeing a return to the Superdome in 2017 with unfinished business. The Hornets fell to Evangel in the title game last year and start their journey with a first round bye, awaiting the winner of Brother Martin and McKinley. It could be the third consecutive year Scotlandville and Brother Martin have met up in the postseason.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.