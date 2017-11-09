Sportsline Player of the Week: Parkview Baptist LB Cole Mayet

Being the coach’s son can sometimes come with many challenges, but Cole Mayet and his dad, Jay, wouldn’t have it any other way.

It was certainly easy on Friday, when the Mayets and the Parkview Baptist Eagles completed an undefeated district season in their first year in 4A with a win over Woodlawn.

Mayet led the way on defense, accounting for 15 tackles and a new school record of 4.5 sacks. The Eagles held Woodlawn to just 65 yards on offense and only gave up three first downs in the game.

After falling in the Dome one year ago, Mayet’s Parkview squad is hungry to return again and finish the job this time. The journey starts with a first round matchup against Lusher Charter on Friday before a likely rematch with St. Thomas More, the team that beat the Eagles in the championship last year.

