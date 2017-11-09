Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic of Pointe Coupee QB/FS/K Nate Carriere

As Catholic of Pointe Coupee prepares for a deep run in the Division IV playoffs, quarterback Nate Carriere was honored for his outstanding performance in Friday’s district title game.

The Hornets defeated Opelousas Catholic 32-13 to claim the district crown. Carriere had one of the best all-around performances this season, impacting the game in every phase.

The senior accounted for 15 carriers for 134 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Carriere had eight tackles and one forced fumble. On special teams, he was just as impactful with two made extra points and two blocked punts, one of them returned for a touchdown by fellow senior Hunter Fuselier.

Carriere and company look to continue a storybook senior season in New Roads. The Hornets are a sneaky pick to make a run to the Superdome, but that journey starts with a challenging playoff opener against Central Catholic on Friday.

