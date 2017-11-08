Committee tasked with helping to pick new BRPD chief meets for first time

Keeping the streets of Baton Rouge free of violence will soon be in the hands of someone new.

At a meeting held Thursday evening, more was learned about the 11 people vying to be Baton Rouge's next police chief. The meeting was the first time the organizational committee met. The committee will narrow down the list of candidates to just five hopefuls. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will then make the final choice.

Nine of the eleven candidates indicated they wish to be interviewed for the job. The first five applicants will be interviewed on November 16, then the four others will be interviewed on November 30. Those interviews will be open to the public.

Public comment will be allowed on December 7.

9 of the 11 candidates for @BRPD chief say they want to be interviewed for the job. Tonight is the first meeting of the organizational committee that will narrow the list down to five. Mayor makes ultimate choice @WAFB pic.twitter.com/csgIA4fTSG — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 10, 2017

“The selection of our new chief of police is of great importance to the men and women in blue, and to the citizens who must engage with them for successful policing,” Mayor-President Broome said.

The mayor also asks that there be serious collaboration in picking a new chief. She hopes to have a new chief selected by the end of the year.

