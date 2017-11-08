Committee tasked with helping to pick new BRPD chief meets for first time

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 10.More >>
A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will be held for the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Friday. The grounds of the Old Arsenal Museum will be designated as the new memorial park at 10 a.m.More >>
A flag-raising ceremony will be held Friday to honor veterans and commemorate the money raised to help many of them.More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
For nearly two years, Baton Rouge has watched the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital come to life between Essen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard floor by floor, beam by beam. Construction is expected to be finished in late 2018. However, thanks to virtual reality, we can now take a stroll inside the 80-bed hospital still under construction.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
