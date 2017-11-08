Robbery, shooting result in 3 arrests on drug charges; 2 suspects on the loose

Three men were arrested on drug charges following a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex during an apparent robbery that left one person injured Wednesday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 9.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Keeping the streets of Baton Rouge free of violence will soon be in the hands of someone new.More >>
On Tuesday, we told you not to expect much in the way of rain during Wednesday’s daylight hours, but it has been even drier through the mid-afternoon than we expected. As we also said, temperatures through the day would stay in the 60s. In fact, Wednesday is be one of those upside down temperature days, with the warmest readings occurring around midnight.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, hate crimes and natural disasters.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
