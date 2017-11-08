Robbery, shooting result in 3 arrests on drug charges; 2 suspects on the loose

Three men were arrested on drug charges following a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex during an apparent robbery that left one person injured Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at The Lodges at 777 on Ben Hur Road around 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola said three men, including the one who was shot, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection with the incident. He also said the man who was shot after being released from the hospital for a wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Coppola added the two armed robbers remain at large and police are searching for them.

Investigators think the three men arrested were targeted for drugs or money.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

