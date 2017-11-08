Officials respond to shooting at The Lodges at 777 apartments; 1 injured

Officials responded to a shooting at The Lodges at 777 apartments Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 8 around 9:30 p.m. at The Lodges at 777, located on Ben Hur Road near Burbank Drive. Baton Rouge Police Department officials say a male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.