Fall temps here after cold front moves through; another cool down expected through weekend

On Tuesday, we told you not to expect much in the way of rain during Wednesday’s daylight hours, but it has been even drier through the mid-afternoon than we expected. As we also said, temperatures through the day would stay in the 60s. In fact, Wednesday is be one of those upside down temperature days, with the warmest readings occurring around midnight.

The cold front has moved south and is now over the coastal waters and we are getting the first feel of cooler and less humid continental air. The clouds have also helped keep the region in the 60s, blocking the sun and minimizing any warm up.

We are still expecting scattered rains overnight and into Thursday’s pre-dawn hours, but any rain that does fall will not amount to much. The latest model projections suggest less than 0.1” of rain for metro Baton Rouge. Rain totals could be a bit higher over northern sections of the WAFB area (along and north of the LA/MS state line), but even those neighborhoods will likely report 0.3” or less. Don’t expect anything in the way of thunderstorms either.

We are sticking with a morning forecast that ends the rain for metro Baton Rouge (and points north of the Capital City) before sunrise. We could see a few light showers east and south of the Red Stick near sunrise, but even that is a maybe at best. Expect a morning start near 50° for the Baton Rouge area under cloudy skies. However, skies will be clearing through the day and by the afternoon, we expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday look like a pair a great autumn days. Expect morning lows in the mid 40s on Friday with sunny skies taking us to around 70° for the afternoon. And for Saturday, Veterans Day, sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s with an afternoon high in the low 70s under fair skies. That will mean great fall weather for any Veterans Day festivities as well as the Battle for the Boot in Death Valley (11 a.m. kickoff) as the LSU Tigers take on Arkansas.

Our next front is scheduled to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. That's shaping up to be a rather weak front and won’t be much of a rainmaker. We’re posting rain chances at just 20 to 30 percent for the latter half of Sunday into Sunday night. Look for an afternoon high on Sunday in the low to mid 70s and don’t let those low end rain percentages change any Sunday afternoon plans.

The forecasts for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday call for highs in the 70s for all three days with plenty of sunshine each day. Morning lows for the three days should be in the 50s.

Tropical Storms Rina continues to track the north towards ever cooler waters in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates that Rina will lose its tropical characteristics within the next 24 hours or so.

