Officials say there was no sexual contact between inmate and young girl at Angola Rodeo

Authorities with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Penitentiary say that no sexual activity occurred between an inmate and young girl in a bathroom during the Angola Rodeo on October 29.

The inmate and the young girl were reportedly seen coming out of a bathroom together by a member of Angola's security staff. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff J. Austin Daniel says both the inmate and the girl were immediately isolated and interviewed.

Allegations surfaced that the young girl was raped by Laderrick Davis, an inmate who is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of second degree murder out of Caddo Parish.

Officials say during the interview process, neither the inmate nor the young girl ever gave any indication that there was any sexual activity going on in the bathroom. DNA swabs were taken from the inmate and juvenile and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab "out of an abundance of caution and to conduct a thorough investigation," the sheriff said.

Initially, WAFB was told the results would take two weeks to come back, but results were returned to authorities early Thursday afternoon. Daniel says the evidence confirms no sexual activity occurred at any time between the inmate and the juvenile during the rodeo.

CONFIRMED: Authorities confirm inmate and underaged girl NEVER told anyone they were raped during questioning. This is contrary to false media reports this week. Testing from state crime lab reveals no sexual activity had occurred. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/4CJduWxAfR — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) November 9, 2017

When asked by a reporter if it was a concern to him that an inmate had been in a restroom at the same time as a young girl, Sheriff Daniel responded, "yes." A spokesman for the Louisiana State Penitentiary says per policy, inmates are not allowed to be in restrooms with members of the public during the rodeo. Officials will review their security protocols to ensure such a situation will never happen again.

Daniel says the investigation into the matter is still ongoing. The sheriff says the inmate was moved from Angola to the Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Louisiana for the prisoner's protection. The transport of the inmate was not a result of the investigation, the sheriff said.

