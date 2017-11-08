Inmate accused of raping underage girl; sheriff's office investigating

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into exactly what may have happened between an inmate and a 13-year-old girl on Sunday, October 29 during the last weekend of the Angola Rodeo.

Allegations have surfaced that the young girl was raped by Laderrick Davis, an inmate who is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of second degree murder out of Caddo Parish. As of late Wednesday evening, authorities say so far, the claims have not been proven.

In a statement, West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Erin Foster, told 9News they are investigating. “We don’t have any evidence at this time that proves a rape, however, out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a thorough investigation, we did send off samples to the state crime lab to be tested,” Foster said.

Deputies learned of the alleged incident while already on patrol at the event. The inmate and the young girl were reportedly seen coming out of a bathroom together.

Ken Pastorick, communications director with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC), confirmed Wednesday that the inmate has been moved from Angola to the Wade Correctional Center in Homer, but says it was for his personal protection and not as a result of the investigation. In a statement, he told 9News they are not yet ready to talk about the case since the investigation is ongoing.

“The details of the alleged incident will not be released or discussed until the appropriate time. We’d be willing to provide details of the investigation once it is completed,” said Pastorick.

Pastorick also says they do not want to comment on such a sensitive matter or take any action until after the case has concluded. “We want the investigation to be thorough and we want to look at every detail to determine exactly what happened,” said Pastorick.

The sheriff's office also exercised caution Wednesday, but did say they expect results in the case to come back soon. “We are hoping to get results in the next two weeks and at this time cannot comment further on this ongoing investigation,” said Foster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they are made available.

