People want more bike friendly roads after bicyclist dies

After it failed last year, will Baton Rouge voters now support a new hotel tax?More >>
After it failed last year, will Baton Rouge voters now support a new hotel tax?More >>
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into exactly what may have happened between an inmate and a 13-year-old girl on Sunday, October 29 during the last weekend of the Angola Rodeo.More >>
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into exactly what may have happened between an inmate and a 13-year-old girl on Sunday, October 29 during the last weekend of the Angola Rodeo.More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
According to EMS, 13 pedestrians and cyclists have been hit on Florida Boulevard in 2017, bringing the total number for East Baton Rouge Parish to 227.More >>
According to EMS, 13 pedestrians and cyclists have been hit on Florida Boulevard in 2017, bringing the total number for East Baton Rouge Parish to 227.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>