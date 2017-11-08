Woman arrested for wreck that left 2-year-old girl dead; impairment suspected

Louisiana State Police reports a Franklin woman has been arrested in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, November 8 around 7:30 a.m., LSP troopers with Troop I responded to a single vehicle wreck on LA 83 south of US 90 in Ashton. A two-year-old child died as a result of this wreck. The driver, Grace Loustaloot, 27, was arrested for vehicular homicide.

LSP's preliminary investigation revealed Loustaloot was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition southbound on La 83 when she ran off the right side of the road. She then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross over both lanes of the road and flip into a ditch.

Temperance Finister, 2, also of Franklin, was not properly restrained in a car seat and was ejected from the vehicle. Finister sustained critical injuries and was taken to Franklin Foundation Hospital, where was was pronounced dead. Two other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries. They were also transported to the hospital for treatment. Loustaloot was also wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Officials with LSP say impairment is suspected as a factor in this wreck. Toxicology samples were taken from Loustaloot for analysis. She was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail. She is charged with:

Vehicular homicide

First degree vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts)

Possession of schedule IV narcotics

No child restraint

Careless operation

Expired motor vehicle inspection sticker

The crash remains under investigation.

