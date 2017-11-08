Wife of Houston officer shot in the line of duty finds home for Nick Tullier in Texas

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
After it failed last year, will Baton Rouge voters now support a new hotel tax?More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier and his family now have a home to stay in while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas thanks to the wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty.More >>
A security guard at a bar in Tigerland has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a member of a band that was playing at the bar.More >>
A revision to the rural district’s planning and zoning laws allowing indoor shooting ranges will be presented to East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting on Wednesday night. According to the meeting’s public agenda, planning staff will recommend the council to approve the revision citing the recent approval of outdoor shooting ranges which they say poses a great...More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
