Wife of Houston officer shot in the line of duty finds home for Nick Tullier in Texas

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier and his family now have a home to stay in while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas thanks to the wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Ronny Cortez, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, was shot while on duty in February. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. The Cortez and Tullier families met at Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann. When his wife, Sheri Cortez, found out the Tulliers needed a home, she found one in Houston.

“Right now, the holidays are coming and they won’t have to worry about what their next step is. They’ll only have to worry about Nick. This is our way of giving back and helping our blue family. They’re here in Texas, out of their own home state, and we’re helping our blue family here,” Sheri Cortez told WAFB.

The home will need to be modified to be handicap accessible for Nick. Chris Courville, who owns Courville Construction, will provide all of the handicap upgrades for the Tulliers free of charge.

"We are not only helping a hero move into a house, but we are making this house a home. Absolutely cannot wait to take the stress off this family that has been through so much. We are visiting the project Sunday and construction will start immediately, free of charge! God bless our heroes," Courville said.

Nick Tullier has been out of intensive care at TIRR Memorial Hermann since October 9 and continues to undergo rehab at a specialized facility in Galveston, Texas. He is currently working to regain his strength and coordination.

Tullier was one of six officers shot during a police ambush on Airline Highway on July 17, 2016. Fellow law enforcement officers, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Garafola, Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald, and Baton Rouge Police Officer Montrell Jackson lost their lives in the ambush. Sgt. Bruce Simmons was also injured in the ambush. Cpl. Chad Montgomery was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, but returned to work immediately.

Residents who wish to send Deputy Nick Tullier well wishes or letters of encouragement can send them to:

P.O. Box 16738

Galveston, TX 77552

