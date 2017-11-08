Game Changer: New app tells you if McDonald's ice cream machine is broken

Ice Check will tell you if the machines are UP or DOWN in real-time, using crowd-sourced info and input from participating locations (Source: Apple/Ice Check)

Have you ever ordered a McFlurry from McDonald's only to be told the ice cream machine is broken? Well, now there may finally be a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the American fast-food restaurant industry right on your phone.

After years of customers complaining online and throughout social media about the lackluster service from the world's largest fast-food company's soft-serve machines, there is now an app aiming to tell McDonald's customers whether or not their craving for a frozen treat can be satisfied.

According to the description, the app is for McDonald’s ice cream lovers who are sick and tired of hearing the “machine is down!”

Named 'Ice Check,' the app allows users to search for their nearest McDonald's location and shows the status of its ice cream machine in real time, using crowd-sourced information and input from participating locations.

When users notice a machine is down, they can save fellow Micky D's lovers some trouble by marking the location as "off."

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” Raina McLeod, the app’s creator, told BuzzFeed.

Since the app is community-based, users are encouraged to ask the status of McDonald's ice cream machines, even if they aren't craving ice cream. "If you see something, say something," the app description claims.

Some features of the app include:

Real-time updates from McDonald’s locations across the world

Update the status of ice cream machines near you

Unlock money-saving deals from participating locations!

Bookmark your favorite locations

Turn-by-turn directions to each location

Easily share your results with friends

The app is now available the App Store for Apple iOS devices. You can download the app here.

