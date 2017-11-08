WBR deputy helps elderly victim of alleged abuse weeks after responding to incident

A West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy who responded to an alleged domestic abuse incident in October has stopped at the home every day since to check on the elderly victim and her dog.

Brusly Police Assistant Chief Thomas Southon told WAFB that Deputy William Duclo assisted BPD police officers with a domestic call in progress at a mobile home in Brusly on October 24. The elderly woman’s only source of care was a family member who was arrested on suspicion of abusing her, police say. The family member had to be removed from the property, according to Southon.

Duclo saw the elderly victim of the alleged domestic abuse was unable to provide for herself and was living in poor conditions. She did not have anything to eat and the water had been turned off to her mobile home. Over the next two weeks he visited her home and brought her food, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes told WAFB over the phone.

“Deputy Duclo has always been a very caring officer but this truly goes above and beyond the call of duty and makes each and every one of us proud to call such a man a brother,” Southon said in a statement to WAFB.

When Sheriff Cazes found out about daily Duclo’s visits to the victim’s home, he instructed the deputy to contact the Council on Aging, so the woman could get signed up for the Meals on Wheels program. He also told Duclo to report the case to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs so that agency could investigate the case and find long-term solutions for the woman.

“It’s our job, when we see abuse towards the elderly, to stop it,” Cazes said of Duclo’s actions. “Nobody needs to live in those types of conditions.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.