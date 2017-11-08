WBR deputy helps elderly victim of alleged abuse weeks after responding to incident

Louisiana State Police reports a Franklin woman has been arrested in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl.More >>
Louisiana State Police reports a Franklin woman has been arrested in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
The wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty has donated a home to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier and his family to stay while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas. Ronny Cortez, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was shot while on duty in February. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. The Cortez and Tullier families met at Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann.More >>
The wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty has donated a home to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier and his family to stay while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas. Ronny Cortez, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was shot while on duty in February. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. The Cortez and Tullier families met at Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann.More >>
For the first time in 40 years, a Veterans Day Parade will roll in downtown Baton Rouge. The organizers have asked veterans from the Jackson Veterans Home to take part.More >>
For the first time in 40 years, a Veterans Day Parade will roll in downtown Baton Rouge. The organizers have asked veterans from the Jackson Veterans Home to take part.More >>
Have you ever ordered a McFlurry from McDonald's only to be told the ice cream machine is broken? Well, now there may finally be a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the American fast-food restaurant industry right on your phone.More >>
Have you ever ordered a McFlurry from McDonald's only to be told the ice cream machine is broken? Well, now there may finally be a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the American fast-food restaurant industry right on your phone.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.More >>
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>