Books-A-Million in Baton Rouge to close in early 2018

Louisiana State Police reports a Franklin woman has been arrested in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl.More >>
Louisiana State Police reports a Franklin woman has been arrested in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
The wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty has donated a home to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier and his family to stay while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas. Ronny Cortez, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was shot while on duty in February. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. The Cortez and Tullier families met at Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann.More >>
The wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty has donated a home to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier and his family to stay while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas. Ronny Cortez, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was shot while on duty in February. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. The Cortez and Tullier families met at Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann.More >>
For the first time in 40 years, a Veterans Day Parade will roll in downtown Baton Rouge. The organizers have asked veterans from the Jackson Veterans Home to take part.More >>
For the first time in 40 years, a Veterans Day Parade will roll in downtown Baton Rouge. The organizers have asked veterans from the Jackson Veterans Home to take part.More >>
Have you ever ordered a McFlurry from McDonald's only to be told the ice cream machine is broken? Well, now there may finally be a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the American fast-food restaurant industry right on your phone.More >>
Have you ever ordered a McFlurry from McDonald's only to be told the ice cream machine is broken? Well, now there may finally be a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the American fast-food restaurant industry right on your phone.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>