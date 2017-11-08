Books-A-Million in Baton Rouge to close in early 2018

According to the Business Report, the Books-A-Million in Towne Center will close in early 2018, leaving the 16,000 square foot building vacant.

It's currently unclear if the book store plans to relocate elsewhere in the city or if they plan to permanently leave Baton Rouge. The Towne Center location, which opened in the mid-2000s, is the only Books-A-Million in the Baton Rouge area and is one of only six locations in the state.

The Business Report obtained a real estate listing that shows the Books-A-Million is vacating the property, located on the Corporate Boulevard side of Towne Center, after the first of the new year.

The property is being marketed as a "grocery-anchor tenant" type space and will be leased at $16 per square foot per year. Base monthly rent will be $21,156.

Books-A-Million currently has 260 stores in 32 states.

