WATCH LIVE: EBR Metro Council to hear introductions on several items

LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud an auto insurance company.More >>
A revision to the rural district’s planning and zoning laws allowing indoor shooting ranges will be presented to East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting on Wednesday night. According to the meeting’s public agenda, planning staff will recommend the council to approve the revision citing the recent approval of outdoor shooting ranges which they say poses a great...More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
