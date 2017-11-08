WATCH LIVE: EBR Metro Council to hear introductions on several items

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting

A revision to the rural district’s planning and zoning laws allowing indoor shooting ranges will be presented to East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting on Wednesday night.

According to the meeting’s public agenda, planning staff will recommend the council to approve the revision citing the recent approval of outdoor shooting ranges which they say poses a greater threat to public safety than indoor ranges.

The proposal would require indoor shooting ranges to be located at least 300 feet from the boundary of any residential property.

A public comment hearing for the indoor shooting range proposal will be held on December 6.

This is one of many items the Metro Council will consider in the meeting. Click here to see a full list of all agenda items.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.