Two security guards at Tigerland bar arrested for assaulting member of band, stealing his wallet

Two security guards at a bar in Tigerland were arrested for reportedly assaulting a member of a band that was playing at the bar.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim contacted them on Thursday, October 19 to report a battery. The victim says five days prior to that, on October 13, he was sitting in his pickup in the parking lot of The House in Tigerland bar on Bob Pettit Boulevard. He says he is a sound technician for the band that was playing at the bar that night.

The victim says while he was taking a break, a security guard, later identified as Devin Ray Scarborough, 25, and several other members of the bar's security team, approached his truck, opened the driver's side door, and pulled him out of the vehicle against his will. The victim says he was handcuffed and detained.

The victim also says the members of the security team were wearing tactical gear and he initially thought they were police officers. He says Scarborough and two other security guards then searched him and his truck and took his wallet.

The encounter was captured on a cell phone by members of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security. Officials say the footage clearly shows the security guards detaining the victim in handcuffs near his red pickup. In the footage, the victim can be heard asking the security guards why he was being pulled out of his truck. The footage also shows that the guards were in fact wearing tactical gear and were armed with firearms.

Scarborough was arrested and is charged with false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon, and simple battery.

Also arrested in the incident was Nicholas Fetty, 25, of Pride, one of the security guards involved in the incident. He is also charged with false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon, and simple battery.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.