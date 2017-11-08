Two security guards at Tigerland bar arrested for assaulting mem - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two security guards at Tigerland bar arrested for assaulting member of band, stealing his wallet

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Nicholas Fetty, 25, and Devin Ray Scarborough, 25 (Source: EBRSO) Nicholas Fetty, 25, and Devin Ray Scarborough, 25 (Source: EBRSO)
Devin Ray Scarborough, 25 (Source: EBRSO) Devin Ray Scarborough, 25 (Source: EBRSO)
Nicholas Fetty, 25 (Source: EBRSO) Nicholas Fetty, 25 (Source: EBRSO)
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two security guards at a bar in Tigerland were arrested for reportedly assaulting a member of a band that was playing at the bar.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim contacted them on Thursday, October 19 to report a battery. The victim says five days prior to that, on October 13, he was sitting in his pickup in the parking lot of The House in Tigerland bar on Bob Pettit Boulevard. He says he is a sound technician for the band that was playing at the bar that night. 

The victim says while he was taking a break, a security guard, later identified as Devin Ray Scarborough, 25, and several other members of the bar's security team, approached his truck, opened the driver's side door, and pulled him out of the vehicle against his will. The victim says he was handcuffed and detained. 

The victim also says the members of the security team were wearing tactical gear and he initially thought they were police officers. He says Scarborough and two other security guards then searched him and his truck and took his wallet.

The encounter was captured on a cell phone by members of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security. Officials say the footage clearly shows the security guards detaining the victim in handcuffs near his red pickup. In the footage, the victim can be heard asking the security guards why he was being pulled out of his truck. The footage also shows that the guards were in fact wearing tactical gear and were armed with firearms.

Scarborough was arrested and is charged with false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon, and simple battery.

Also arrested in the incident was Nicholas Fetty, 25, of Pride, one of the security guards involved in the incident. He is also charged with false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon, and simple battery.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.    

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

    SCORE UPDATE: LSU 7, Arkansas 0 - 2nd Qtr

    (SourceL LSUSports.net)(SourceL LSUSports.net)

    No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...

    More >>

    No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...

    More >>

  • La. governor, law enforcement agencies send Veterans' Day messages to armed forces

    La. governor, law enforcement agencies send Veterans' Day messages to armed forces

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services. RELATED: Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on the...

    More >>

    On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services. RELATED: Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on the...

    More >>

  • No. 24 LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

    No. 24 LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:01 PM EST2017-11-11 17:01:57 GMT

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>

    How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly