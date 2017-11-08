Security guard at Tigerland bar arrested for assaulting member of band, stealing his wallet

LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud an auto insurance company.More >>
Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud an auto insurance company.More >>
A revision to the rural district’s planning and zoning laws allowing indoor shooting ranges will be presented to East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting on Wednesday night. According to the meeting’s public agenda, planning staff will recommend the council to approve the revision citing the recent approval of outdoor shooting ranges which they say poses a great...More >>
A revision to the rural district’s planning and zoning laws allowing indoor shooting ranges will be presented to East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting on Wednesday night. According to the meeting’s public agenda, planning staff will recommend the council to approve the revision citing the recent approval of outdoor shooting ranges which they say poses a great...More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.More >>
A former Boston news anchor says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son at a Nantucket restaurant.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.More >>
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.More >>
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>