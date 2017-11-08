LSU Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity placed on interim suspension

LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons.

The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver.

