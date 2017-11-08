LSU Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity placed on interim suspension

Baton Rouge police say the bicyclist that was involved in a crash in the 14500 block of Florida Boulevard Tuesday night has died.More >>
Baton Rouge police say the bicyclist that was involved in a crash in the 14500 block of Florida Boulevard Tuesday night has died.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university. Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural ...More >>
LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university. Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural ...More >>
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with Essential Federal Credit Union to provide more than 400 Thanksgiving meals during a mobile food pantry.More >>
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with Essential Federal Credit Union to provide more than 400 Thanksgiving meals during a mobile food pantry.More >>
LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.More >>