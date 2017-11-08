GBR Food Bank & Essential Federal Credit Union to host mobile food pantry

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with Essential Federal Credit Union to provide more than 400 Thanksgiving meals during a mobile food pantry.

Volunteers will hand out Essential bags containing the meals and Essential employees will also provide financial information and answer questions from interested attendees.

The meals will consist of a hen and items to create Thanksgiving side dishes. Essential employees are also providing desserts for the meals and the company's senior management team will personally match all contributions.

The mobile food pantry will take place at The Rock Church & World Ministries parking lot on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The church is located at 20810 Plank Road in Zachary.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.