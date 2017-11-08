LSP suspends program after Lee Zurik undercover investigation

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is teaming up with Essential Federal Credit Union to provide more than 400 Thanksgiving meals during a mobile food pantry.More >>
LSU has placed the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity on interim suspension Tuesday for a fraternity event in August that did not comply with university policies. The move comes almost a month after LSU suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity for similar reasons. The Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity event that warranted the suspension happened several weeks before the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Click here to see the full suspension letter from LSU This is a developi...More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university. Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural ...More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely on Beltline Road at Old Moulton Road Tuesday morning.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
