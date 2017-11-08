LSP suspends program after Lee Zurik undercover investigation

Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.

The suspension and review result from a Raycom Media undercover investigative series entitled State of Unrest that begins tonight on WAFB 9 News at 10. The series of reports uncover questionable actions related to the program.



Reporter Lee Zurik and his investigative team spent much of the summer and fall on the undercover surveillance investigation and brought the findings to State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves.

Reeves was noticeably upset and immediately called for the suspension of the LACE program. LACE is short for Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail.

44 parishes throughout the state contract with state police. They hire troopers to write tickets in those parishes on highways. The local government keeps the ticket money but reimburses state police for trooper overtime and mileage.

It's unclear how long the program will be suspended but questions about some highly paid police officers remain.

The following is a listed of parishes were the LACE program is now suspended:

Troop A

Iberville Parish

West Feliciana Parish

East Feliciana Parish

Livingston Parish

Troop B

Orleans Parish

Plaquemines Parish

St. John Parish

St. Charles Parish

Troop C

Terrebonne Parish

Troop D

Allen Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish

Beauregard Parish

Troop E

Catahoula Parish

Concordia Parish

Grant Parish

Winn Parish

Natchitoches Parish

Avoyelles Parish

Rapides Parish

Vernon Parish

Troop F

West Carroll Parish

East Carroll Parish

Morehouse Parish

Lincoln Parish

Quachita Parish

Richland Parish

Madison Parish

Jackson Parish

Caldwell Parish

Tensas Parish

Franklin Parish

Troop G

Claiborne Parish

Bienville Parish

Desoto Parish

Troop I

St. Landry Parish

St. Martin Parish

Iberia Parish

St. Mary Parish

Lafayette Parish

Acadia Parish

Vermilion Parish

Troop L

St. Tammany Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

