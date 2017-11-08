LSP places 3 troopers on leave, suspends program after Lee Zurik - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSP places 3 troopers on leave, suspends program after Lee Zurik undercover investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA

Louisiana State Police have placed three troopers on paid administrative leave and suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending a criminal investigation.

The suspension and review result from a Raycom Media undercover investigative series entitled State of Unrest that begins tonight on WAFB 9 News at 10. The series of reports uncover questionable actions related to the program.  

The three troopers placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation include Eric Curlee, Daryl Thomas, Byron Sims. 

State Police spokesman Major Doug Cain says the Raycom Media undercover video appears to show the troopers "claiming hours for time they weren't working." 

Reporter Lee Zurik and his investigative team spent much of the summer and fall on the undercover surveillance investigation and brought the findings to State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves.

Reeves was noticeably upset and immediately called for the suspension of the LACE program. LACE is short for Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail.

44 parishes throughout the state contract with state police. They hire troopers to write tickets in those parishes on highways. The local government keeps the ticket money but reimburses state police for trooper overtime and mileage.

It's unclear how long the program will be suspended but questions about some highly paid police officers remain.

The following is a listed of parishes were the LACE program is now suspended: 

Troop A
Iberville Parish
West Feliciana Parish
East Feliciana Parish
Livingston Parish

Troop B
Orleans Parish
Plaquemines Parish
St. John Parish
St. Charles Parish

Troop C
Terrebonne Parish

Troop D
Allen Parish
Calcasieu Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish
Beauregard Parish

Troop E
Catahoula Parish
Concordia Parish
Grant Parish
Winn Parish
Natchitoches Parish
Avoyelles Parish
Rapides Parish
Vernon Parish

Troop F
West Carroll Parish
East Carroll Parish
Morehouse Parish
Lincoln Parish
Quachita Parish
Richland Parish
Madison Parish
Jackson Parish
Caldwell Parish
Tensas Parish
Franklin Parish

Troop G
Claiborne Parish
Bienville Parish
Desoto Parish

Troop I
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
Iberia Parish
St. Mary Parish
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Vermilion Parish

Troop L
St. Tammany Parish
Tangipahoa Parish

You can see the full investigation in our State of Unrest report tonight on WAFB 9 News at 10 p.m.

