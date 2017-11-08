SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU is back home after a hard fought 24-10 loss in Tuscaloosa to No. 2 Alabama.
The No. 24 Tigers start a three-game stretch that could reward them with a nine win season.
That stretch begins Saturday morning, yes that's Saturday morning, against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Death Valley.
SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (9-0, 6-0) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1)
SATURDAY, NOV. 11 SCHEDULE
Arkansas (4-5, 1-4 SEC) at LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Ole Miss (4-5, 2-4 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Florida (3-5, 3-4 SEC) at South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC)
11 a.m. • CBS
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPNU
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Tennessee (4-5, 0-5 SEC) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|6-0
|9-0
|AUBURN
|5-1
|7-2
|MISS. STATE
|3-2
|7-2
|LSU
|3-2
|6-3
|TEXAS A&M
|3-3
|5-4
|OLE MISS
|2-4
|4-5
|ARKANSAS
|1-4
|4-5
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|6-0
|9-0
|S. CAROLINA
|4-3
|6-3
|KENTUCKY
|3-3
|6-3
|FLORIDA
|3-4
|3-5
|MISSOURI
|1-4
|4-5
|TENNESSEE
|0-5
|4-5
|VANDERBILT
|0-5
|4-5
