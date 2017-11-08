SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is back home after a hard fought 24-10 loss in Tuscaloosa to No. 2 Alabama. 

The No. 24 Tigers start a three-game stretch that could reward them with a nine win season.

That stretch begins Saturday morning, yes that's Saturday morning, against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Death Valley.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (9-0, 6-0) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1)

SATURDAY, NOV. 11 SCHEDULE  
Arkansas (4-5, 1-4 SEC) at LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Ole Miss (4-5, 2-4 SEC)  
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                                   
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium 

Florida (3-5, 3-4 SEC) at South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC)
11 a.m. • CBS 
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1 SEC)  
2:30 p.m. • CBS           
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium 

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network 
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium 

Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (7-2, 3-2 SEC)  
6 p.m. • ESPN                                             
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field 

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)   
6 p.m. • ESPNU                                                         
College Station, TX • Kyle Field 

Tennessee (4-5, 0-5 SEC) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC) 
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network 
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 6-0 9-0
AUBURN 5-1 7-2
MISS. STATE 3-2 7-2
LSU 3-2 6-3
TEXAS A&M 3-3 5-4
OLE MISS 2-4 4-5
ARKANSAS 1-4 4-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
GEORGIA 6-0 9-0
S. CAROLINA 4-3 6-3
KENTUCKY 3-3 6-3
FLORIDA 3-4 3-5
MISSOURI 1-4 4-5
TENNESSEE 0-5 4-5
VANDERBILT 0-5 4-5

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly