SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU is back home after a hard fought 24-10 loss in Tuscaloosa to No. 2 Alabama.

The No. 24 Tigers start a three-game stretch that could reward them with a nine win season.

That stretch begins Saturday morning, yes that's Saturday morning, against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Death Valley.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (9-0, 6-0) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1)

SATURDAY, NOV. 11 SCHEDULE

Arkansas (4-5, 1-4 SEC) at LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Ole Miss (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Florida (3-5, 3-4 SEC) at South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC)

11 a.m. • CBS

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Auburn (7-2, 5-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-5 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (7-2, 3-2 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPNU

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Tennessee (4-5, 0-5 SEC) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 6-0 9-0 AUBURN 5-1 7-2 MISS. STATE 3-2 7-2 LSU 3-2 6-3 TEXAS A&M 3-3 5-4 OLE MISS 2-4 4-5 ARKANSAS 1-4 4-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 6-0 9-0 S. CAROLINA 4-3 6-3 KENTUCKY 3-3 6-3 FLORIDA 3-4 3-5 MISSOURI 1-4 4-5 TENNESSEE 0-5 4-5 VANDERBILT 0-5 4-5

